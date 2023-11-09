Youtube Icon
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Press briefing by Minister of energy, Proceedings of parliament and more coming up
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Press briefing by Minister of energy, Proceedings of parliament and more coming up
09 November 2023
Videos
play video
Ohemaa and delay
09 November 2023
167
play video
Afia fires ceccy
09 November 2023
787
play video
NAM1 sues Bridget Otoo for defamation; demands GH¢1m in damages, other reliefs
09 November 2023
582
play video
Kennedy Agyapong should be Given a special role to play - Allotey Jacobs urges Bawumia, NPP
09 November 2023
656
play video
Pastor hot for 'gamble' on NPP primaries
09 November 2023
5383
play video
I won’t go for Rebecca to frown at me – Owusu-Bempah on estranged relationship with Akufo-Addo
09 November 2023
24648
play video
NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond breaks silence on ‘betraying’ Kennedy Agyapong
09 November 2023
2194
play video
Owusu-Bempah speaks on estranged relationship with Akufo-Addo
09 November 2023
3059
play video
'No two people are the same, not even twins' - Nana Akomea shoots back at Bawumia's critics
09 November 2023
2002
play video
You ambush and manipulate your election to favour one person but think you can criticize Bawumia? - Allotey Jacobs fires NDC
09 November 2023
16447
