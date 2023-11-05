Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
FULL TEXT: Flagbearer Bawumia's victory speech after Nov. 4 vote
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
FULL TEXT: Flagbearer Bawumia's victory speech after Nov. 4 vote
05 November 2023
Read Article
2415
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Woman narrates how she left her husband after learning he used 'for girls' on her
Videos
play video
NDC Muslim Imams prayed for Bawumia’s victory in Wenchi - Kojo Frempong
05 November 2023
426
play video
Kumchacha fires gyan
05 November 2023
281
play video
You'll never see solution with your arrogance of speech and pride of life - Kofi Oduro to Akufo-Addo
05 November 2023
29474
play video
Sarkodie’s manager stops Stonebwoy’s performance at 2023 Tidal Rave
05 November 2023
4011
play video
Woman narrates how she left her husband after learning he used 'for girls' on her
05 November 2023
14136
play video
Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC under John Mahama in 2024 - Akufo-Addo
05 November 2023
3866
play video
I've seen sacrifices and struggles Ghanaians are going through - Bawumia talks economy
05 November 2023
4423
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.