Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How NPP delegates reacted after Ken showed them 'evidence' of chairmen receiving GH¢100k, pick ups
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How NPP delegates reacted after Ken showed them 'evidence' of chairmen receiving GH¢100k, pick-ups
23 October 2023
Read Article
56591
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People & Places: The story behind the Odwira of the Akuapem people and the yam festival
play video
Watch the reaction of NPP delegates after Ken showed them 'evidence' of chairmen receiving GH¢100k, pick-ups
Videos
play video
No bank will support a divine vision to build an engine from an anthill – Mahama on why Kantanka didn't get support
23 October 2023
63446
play video
IGP Dampare draws praise for 'obeying' traffic rules
23 October 2023
8648
play video
Legend Joe Addo replies Kurt Okraku over scathing public attack on his persona
23 October 2023
20246
play video
Hearty chat! Three Hearts of Oak legends Joe Addo, Eben Dugbartey and Nana Bayin Crentsil discuss Ghana
23 October 2023
9399
play video
Chief Imam pays a courtesy call on Lema Press
23 October 2023
237
play video
Dr Kwame Kyei breaks silence on Kotoko fans' vandalism at his stadium
23 October 2023
6982
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe - 23-10-23
23 October 2023
47338
play video
GhanaWeb Special: Unravelling the operations of Nigerian online fraud rings in Ghana
23 October 2023
15393
play video
I'm tempted to start Kudus in every West Ham game - David Moyes
23 October 2023
6858
play video
The state of Ghana's banking sector and domestic economy | BizTech
23 October 2023
33515
play video
Legend Joe Addo replies Kurt Okraku over scathing public attack on his persona
23 October 2023
4715
play video
The two business moguls with private jets in Ghana
23 October 2023
30787
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.