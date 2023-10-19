Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Bridget Otoo slams Cathedral secretariat for calling Duncan Williams, Anaba liars
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Bridget Otoo slams Cathedral secretariat for calling Duncan-Williams, Anaba liars
19 October 2023
Read Article
87
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Up-close with Medeama SC's Communication Director and more exciting programmes coming up!
19 October 2023
89
play video
Countryman Songo opens fire on Gabby Otchere-Darko, Chris Hughton, others over poor Black Stars performance
19 October 2023
5275
play video
How Nkrumah masterminded the construction of Ghana's longest bridge in 1964
19 October 2023
1640
play video
19-year-old DWP dancer dies, mother cites hospital negligence
19 October 2023
3922
play video
Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘showbiz daughters’ team up with other siblings to campaign for father
19 October 2023
3290
play video
Resign from National Cathedral board - Journalist to Apostle Onyinah
19 October 2023
190
play video
Akosombo Dam spillage: Watch Prof. Naana Jane’s ‘boat tour’ of flooded areas in the Volta Region
19 October 2023
3852
play video
Samira Bawumia's explosive political 'address'
19 October 2023
270
play video
National Cathedral project is a product of wrong assumption – Prof. Sarpong
19 October 2023
970
play video
A look into BPA's control room, how electricity is generated | BizTech
19 October 2023
37824
play video
Prof Agyekum speaks on Akufo-Addo's 'Voltarians don’t vote for me' comment
19 October 2023
217
play video
Obiri Boahen questions the essence of National Cathedral
19 October 2023
331
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.