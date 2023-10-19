Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
That was not a place to joke Prof Agyekum on Akufo Addo's 'Voltarians don’t vote for me' comment
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
That was not a place to joke - Prof Agyekum on Akufo-Addo's 'Voltarians don’t vote for me' comment
19 October 2023
Read Article
711
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People & Places: The story behind the Odwira of the Akuapem people and the yam festival
Videos
play video
National Cathedral project is a product of wrong assumption – Prof. Sarpong
19 October 2023
128
play video
Here are business stories that made headlines this week | Biz Headlines
19 October 2023
21237
play video
Akosombo Dam spillage: Akufo-Addo's comment was only a joke; no offence intended! - Nana Akomea
19 October 2023
971
play video
Akosombo Dam spillage: Allotey Jacobs blasts MPs in Volta Region 'maligning' President
19 October 2023
1257
play video
Frema Osei-Opare is one of the best things Nana Addo has given to Ghana - Allotey Jacobs
19 October 2023
1066
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.