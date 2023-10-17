Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'I'm the father of microfinance' Ato Essien's 2019 declaration video pops up
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'I'm the father of microfinance'- Ato Essien's 2019 declaration video pops up
17 October 2023
Read Article
530
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Ato Essien said he considers himself as the father of Microfinance in Ghana.
Videos
play video
Akosombo Dam spillage: Watch the scary level of flooding at Mepe
17 October 2023
1164
play video
People & Places: The story behind the Odwira of the Akuapem people and the yam festival
17 October 2023
1460
play video
DEADLY TROTROS – How Ghana’s most popular transport means is wreaking havoc on our health
17 October 2023
14374
play video
What Akufo-Addo really told Akosombo Dam flood victims
17 October 2023
8762
play video
LIVE: How the second day of 2023 Odwira festival played out & more coming up
17 October 2023
700
play video
DELAY INTERVIEWS ABA DOPE
17 October 2023
393
play video
Black Stars training in Nashville ahead of international friendly against the USA
17 October 2023
1089
play video
Office of the Special Prosecutor unfreezes 5 bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah
17 October 2023
4473
play video
Ghana shines in BET series
17 October 2023
1663
play video
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng gives more 'details' of his arrest by OSP
17 October 2023
807
play video
Bridget Otoo slams Akufo-Addo over ‘you don’t vote for me’ comment
17 October 2023
397
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe - 17-10-23
17 October 2023
6158
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.