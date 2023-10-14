Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ghanaian woman in Belgium discloses how much she earns monthly for dressing dead bodies
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Ghanaian woman in Belgium discloses how much she earns monthly for dressing dead bodies
14 October 2023
Read Article
11
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
#SayItLoud: The day this young man celebrated not being sick, only to find out he had kidney failure
play video
I bath 5 dead bodies a day in Belgium,I take GH¢86,000 a month - TikToker Sexy Vida tells it all
Videos
play video
66-year-old trader narrates how he was sacked from his job for demanding salary | Everyday People
14 October 2023
17043
play video
Everyday People: How this 66-year-old man has been surviving the last 35years selling engine oil
14 October 2023
309535
play video
UTV attack: NPP's Jennifer Queen clashes with Nana Ntow
14 October 2023
0
play video
Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars | Highlights | betPawa Premier League
14 October 2023
1043
play video
Brian Mwenda Njagi: The fake lawyer who won all 26 cases he handled
14 October 2023
3061
play video
The Ugandan businessman, healer who married 7 wives in a day
14 October 2023
0
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: More details emerge from Kikibees CEO’s death; Empress Gifty punches side chicks again
14 October 2023
20200
play video
Bawumia is a beneficiary of 'dirty, nasty' politics – Kwesi Pratt
14 October 2023
19
play video
Alan Kyeremateng is too principled, he can't fall for corruption - Edward Enin
14 October 2023
17649
play video
Davido and Chioma twinsunveil their
14 October 2023
3866
play video
More details emerge about Kikibees CEO’s death; Empress Gifty punches side chicks | Nkommo Wo Ho
14 October 2023
2200
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.