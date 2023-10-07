Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Promasidor Ghana pays $30,000 to Korle Bu Cardio Centre for 7 patients to undergo surgery
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Promasidor Ghana pays $30,000 to Korle Bu Cardio Centre for 7 patients to undergo surgery
07 October 2023
Read Article
9
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
BoG to maintain tight monetary policy stance to tame inflation – Governor
07 October 2023
253
play video
Kennedy Agyapong threatens to 'rock NPP's boat' if Bawumia wins in Central Region
07 October 2023
16100
play video
Wendy Shay replies A Plus, Ekow Blankson remembered | Nkommo Wo Ho
07 October 2023
7490
play video
The biggest 'julorbi' is John Mahama...He signed the most expensive gas contract in the world
07 October 2023
6339
play video
Tissue paper is sold in Singapore, but 'lucky' Ghanaians always want to protest – NPP man
07 October 2023
5401
play video
Except Asenso, all Ashanti ministerial slots were decided in my house - Agyapong
07 October 2023
2541
play video
Company awarded massive airport lands deal has no existing office – Ablakwa blows alarm
07 October 2023
1910
play video
Bola Ray interviews Ken Ohene Agyapong - Showdown edition
07 October 2023
144137
play video
#OccupyBoG: Grow up! - Atik Mohammed fires Sam George over 'watchman' comment
07 October 2023
1356
play video
Two grabbed over Bolt driver’s murder
07 October 2023
973
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.