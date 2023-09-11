Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Useless comment from a president' Mogtari 'descends' on Akufo Addo over Bar Conference comments
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Useless comment from a president' - Mogtari 'descends' on Akufo-Addo over Bar Conference comments
11 September 2023
Read Article
712
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to honour women
play video
2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to honour women
play video
She quit her job at a bar due to frequent harassment from men now she sells fruits
play video
Ghana's security in the face of political unrest in neighbouring countries | The Lowdown
play video
She quit her job at a bar due to sexual harassment from men, now she sells fruits
play video
Ghana's security in the face of political unrest in neighbouring countries | The Lowdown
play video
This Germany-based Ghanaian turned a dumpsite into a tourism hotspot at Abetifi | People & Places
play video
People & Places: How this dumpsite was transformed into a beautiful tourist site in Ghana
Videos
play video
Highlights of Freezy Macbones' defeat in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers defeat
11 September 2023
368
play video
Mtn Bright Scholarship 2023
11 September 2023
113
play video
his IGP will take the NPP to opposition – Owusu Bempah
11 September 2023
11199
play video
Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil talks about scouting for talents for academy | Sports Check
11 September 2023
177
play video
Enil Art, the young man making a name by painting random people in public places | GhanaWeb Special
11 September 2023
375
play video
Bar Conference is now a dubious political campaign platform for Akufo-Addo - Edudzi Tameklo
11 September 2023
450
play video
He's travelled the world and done many menial jobs, at age 59 he's a security man | Everyday People
11 September 2023
1864
play video
Why I lost Olympic Games qualifiers - Freezy Macbones explains
11 September 2023
944
play video
How can salt save Ghana’s economy when gold couldn’t – Blakk Rasta takes on McDan boss
11 September 2023
10602
play video
When Sampson was caught ‘Naked in bed’ on Ebo Whyte’s stage
11 September 2023
181
play video
You should have applied wisdom in your response – Samini 'stings' Sarkodie
11 September 2023
113
play video
Stunner from Dede! | Persib Bandung All Stars - BVB Legends 0:4 | Highlights
11 September 2023
555
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.