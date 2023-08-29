Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Maybe Wontumi didn’t understand the English I spoke – Kennedy Agyapong’s manager
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Maybe Wontumi didn’t understand the English I spoke – Kennedy Agyapong’s manager
29 August 2023
Read Article
7898
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
ECG's digitization efforts and revenue mobilization measures | BizTech
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
play video
ECG's digitization efforts and revenue mobilization measures | BizTech
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
play video
Selly Galley and husband welcome twins, LilWin to contest Afigya Kwabre seat | Nkommo Wo Ho
play video
Selly Galley and husband welcome twins, LilWin to contest Afigya Kwabre seat | Nkommo Wo Ho
play video
Mintah Akandoh passionately calls for awareness of organ donation in Ghana | The Lowdown
play video
Mintah Akandoh passionately calls for awareness of organ donation in Ghana | The Lowdown
play video
2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to honour women
play video
2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to honour women
Videos
play video
2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to honour women
29 August 2023
69345
play video
Countryman Songo 'schools' Hearts of Oak goalkeepers on how to dive
29 August 2023
286
play video
Mzbel Reveals Black Stars Player She Was In Good Relationship, Father Of Her Child, Religion
29 August 2023
1474
play video
Diamond Appiah recounts a bitter encounter with Fadda Dickson, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s son
29 August 2023
2284
play video
Don’t bring any confusion to Ghana – Goaso Paramount Chief slams Jean Mensa
29 August 2023
4826
play video
There’s no way you can win an election without Kennedy Agyapong – A Plus weighs out independent candidate option
29 August 2023
1466
play video
'Aduru me so' slogan worked against Alan Kyerematen – Asah Asante
29 August 2023
1304
play video
I will quit politics if Bawumia loses NPP primaries - Obiri Boahen
29 August 2023
3818
play video
NPP primaries: Kennedy Agyapong’s agents share stories of threats, intimidation and assault
29 August 2023
15977
play video
Akufo Addo supports Dr Bawumia because he knows he can't manupulate Alan or Kennedy -Anokye Frimpong
29 August 2023
22269
play video
Nobody Can Do Anything, Calm Down! Prophet Opambour reacts to Kennedy Agyapong's Showdown Comment
29 August 2023
29219
play video
Why I Bought Ticket To Lilwin’s Movie Premiere, I’m Not Expecting Him To Attend Mine - Kwaku Manu
29 August 2023
1632
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.