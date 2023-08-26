Youtube Icon
I'm not dead Germany based Ghanaian lady who made rape allegations against Prophet Ajagurajah speaks
I'm not dead - Germany-based Ghanaian lady who made rape allegations against Prophet Ajagurajah speaks
26 August 2023
3309
Videos
play video
The tear-evoking story of the woman who went to Korle to deliver twins but ended up paralyzed with body parts rotting
26 August 2023
0
play video
Government must protect GENSER - John Jinapor
26 August 2023
4515
play video
Akufo Addo is intimidating Ghanaians, possibly to lead to his regime's overthrow - Bernard Mornah
26 August 2023
3062
play video
Kennedy Agyapong can win NPP flagbearership if he makes top five list – NDC man
26 August 2023
1426
play video
'We've not lived up to expectation', tell Ghanaians the truth - Nana Obiri Boahen to NPP
26 August 2023
3523
play video
NPP presidential race: Whoever comes up on top on Saturday will win Nov 4th elections - Dennis Miracles
26 August 2023
983
