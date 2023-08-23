Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
The region which will decide who leads NPP in 2024 – NPP Chairperson suggests
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
The region which will decide who leads NPP in 2024 – NPP Chairperson suggests
23 August 2023
Read Article
506
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
GIJ SRC’s first-ever female president speaks about breaking barrier of early marriages
play video
GIJ SRC’s first-ever female president speaks about breaking barrier of early marriages
Videos
play video
Government gives approval to two Africa submarine cables for affordable internet connectivity
23 August 2023
111
play video
Suspected terrorists shoot Ghanaian driver at Burkina Faso border
23 August 2023
2082
play video
Fetish priest ‘commits suicide' after shooting girlfriend over sex dispute
23 August 2023
2989
play video
OB Amponsah slams pundit for asking Efya to undergo a public drug test
23 August 2023
483
play video
Burkina Faso takes delivery of new military equipment - Report
23 August 2023
4132
play video
McBrown explains why she chooses brands to work with despite 'husband manager'
23 August 2023
196
play video
Nigerian pastor ropes in Thomas Partey while defending Mason Greenwood
23 August 2023
1123
play video
Tracey Boakye jabs Ayisha Modi
23 August 2023
637
play video
GIJ SRC’s first-ever female president speaks about breaking barrier of early marriages
23 August 2023
2435
play video
Joseph Langabel breaks silence on allegations of 'pimping women and supplying wee' for Black Stars players
23 August 2023
4354
play video
'I don't fear going to jail at all' - James Gyakye Quayson declares
23 August 2023
8635
play video
How I intend to honestly fight corruption - 'President' Kennedy Agyapong
23 August 2023
1441
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.