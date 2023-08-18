Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Shatta Wale calls for Cecilia Dapaah's arrest
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Shatta Wale calls for Cecilia Dapaah's arrest
18 August 2023
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Is it right to stay in contact with your ex while in a relationship with another? | Moans & Cuddles
Videos
play video
Fetish priest who stormed Nima to stop demolition exercise but got arrested speaks
18 August 2023
8903
play video
Dwabo Ase ( Oman Atenase ) | Thursday 17th August 2023.
18 August 2023
4578
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.