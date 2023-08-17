Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Fetish priest who stormed Nima to stop demolition exercise but got arrested speaks
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Fetish priest who stormed Nima to stop demolition exercise but got arrested speaks
17 August 2023
Read Article
488
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Korle Bu CEO gives reasons for the need of a legislation on organ donation in Ghana | The Lowdown
play video
Here’s why the CEO of Korle Bu wants Ghana to get legislation on organ donation | The Lowdown
play video
Fetish priest storms Nima to stop demolishing exercise, ends up being 'arrested'
Videos
play video
Legal Agenda: Is the law on vigilantism and related offences practicable?
17 August 2023
0
play video
Dr Freda Prempeh commissions 100-bed facility for girls at Yamfo SHS
17 August 2023
124
play video
I don't know what I did to offend Mzgee - Mr Logic
17 August 2023
647
play video
Most radio presenters are living fake lives - Shatta Wale
17 August 2023
383
play video
Shatta Wale demands apology from Ola Michael
17 August 2023
1513
play video
One of Afia Schwarzenegger’s friends committed murder in Kumasi and fled to Accra – Ayisha Modi alleges
17 August 2023
3500
play video
How An Agent Smuggled Me To Belgium Through Togo - Ex Black Stars Robert Eshun
17 August 2023
17434
play video
China urged to be more transparent with African countries - IEA
17 August 2023
177
play video
I drove Adu Boahen to Koforidua to inaugurate Danquah-Busia club - Pratt
17 August 2023
11203
play video
The need for legislation on cornea transplant in Ghana | The Lowdown
17 August 2023
56950
play video
Atta Akyea replies Boakye Agyarko on Ameri allegations
17 August 2023
4647
play video
‘Just be careful the things we defend’ – Randy Abbey to ex-NPP MP
17 August 2023
11647
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.