Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Korle Bu CEO gives reasons for the need of a legislation on organ donation in Ghana | The Lowdown
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Korle Bu CEO gives reasons for the need of a legislation on organ donation in Ghana | The Lowdown
31 July 2023
Read Article
2664
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Here’s why the CEO of Korle Bu wants Ghana to get legislation on organ donation | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Joseph Paintsil and Genk teammates jam to Sarkodie's 'Adonai' track
31 July 2023
131
play video
Ghana Gas reacts to reports of its officer being robbed at Russia-Africa summit
31 July 2023
420
play video
Government expects restructuring of Eurobonds agreement by end of 2023 - Ofori-Atta
31 July 2023
60
play video
Ofori-Atta arrives in Parliament to present Mid-Year Budget Review
31 July 2023
3722
play video
Dan Botwe drags DACF boss Naa Torshie before Akufo-Addo
31 July 2023
3801
play video
List of 59 deceased pensioners still receiving nonstop pension - A-G report
31 July 2023
3267
play video
2023 Mid-Year Budget: Government will not require supplementary budget – Ofori-Atta
31 July 2023
194
play video
Members of Parliament show up for mid-year budget presentation
31 July 2023
4578
play video
Bagbin scolds MPs for lack of seriousness ahead of mid-year budget review
31 July 2023
728
play video
Ofori-Atta arrives in Parliament to present Mid-Year Budget Review
31 July 2023
194
play video
NPP announces guidelines for the Special Electoral College Elections
31 July 2023
1819
play video
Proceedings of Monday, 31st July, 2023
31 July 2023
12601
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.