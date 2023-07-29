Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
They inflicted injury around my son’s testicles and forced him to shut up – Another Adisadel parent speaks
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
They inflicted injury around my son’s testicles and forced him to shut up – Another Adisadel parent speaks
29 July 2023
Read Article
485
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Find out why your favourite 'Kejetia lawyer' left ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series | Talkertainment
Videos
play video
Rev. Obofour’s ‘highly-esteemed’ wife is now a caregiver - Diamond Appiah alleges
29 July 2023
0
play video
All you need to know about accessing the new terminal at the Tamale International Airport
29 July 2023
0
play video
My BILLIONAIRE Mentor, Freedom Jacob Caesar | Winners Wednesday #197
29 July 2023
45692
play video
29-year-old bride dies two weeks after her wedding
29 July 2023
611
play video
It’s a lie and he knows it – Kwabena Agyepong 'schools' Bawumia on 2012 petition claims
29 July 2023
6884
play video
Check out Cheddar’s US$7m Bel Air mansion with US$2m worth decor
29 July 2023
2301
play video
Chairman Wontumi challenges Lordina to talk about alleged £1m shopping at Selfridges
29 July 2023
1823
play video
Stolen cash: Open up and 'save' your wife - Kwamena Duncan tells Cecilia Dapaah's husband
29 July 2023
3439
play video
Okyehene talks about decentralization when he met the assembly
29 July 2023
9286
play video
You've given NDC a knife to stab NPP in the Ba - Allotey Jacobs scolds Cecilia Dapaah
29 July 2023
1610
play video
You lack credibility if you run as independent candidate - Kofi Tonto to NPP Presidential aspirants
29 July 2023
1155
play video
There are 1000s of Cecilia Dapaahs in Ghana - Atik Mohammed claims
29 July 2023
515
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.