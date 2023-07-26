Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Apostle Nyamekye to politicians: We must lift the flag of Ghana high, not NPP, NDC
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Apostle Nyamekye to politicians: We must lift the flag of Ghana high, not NPP, NDC
26 July 2023
Read Article
108
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Philip Atawura, a kidney failure patient's story
play video
Phillip Atawura, a kidney failure patient's emotional story | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Watch the nostalgic moment Bawumia, Mahama, Kufuor sang a patriotic song for a better Ghana
26 July 2023
1907
play video
Watch pace and skills of Ghanaian prodigy Nana-Wadieh Agyekum
26 July 2023
174
play video
Kwame Agbodza wants illegal miners to be treated as murderers
26 July 2023
1541
play video
Labelling of fake air-conditioners
26 July 2023
524
play video
Sarkodie Speaks On Recording “Try Me” In Response To Forced Abortion Allegations
26 July 2023
2340
play video
GhanaWeb Special: A day in the life of a hunter
26 July 2023
749
play video
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Official Livestream
26 July 2023
560
play video
'Don't wait until you need our votes' - Residents of Afram Plains call for urgent action on 'death trap' roads
26 July 2023
1338
play video
Dede Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and friends pull birthday surprise on Mubarak Wakaso
26 July 2023
8968
play video
In this same Ghana, politicians build fuel station for their lovers, stack monies into car boots – Nana Yaa Brefo
26 July 2023
10917
play video
I’m NPP but let us open our eyes to the party that has done more for us – Subin Chief to Ashantis
26 July 2023
12346
play video
FULL SPEECH: BoG Governor delivers statement after 113th MPC meeting
26 July 2023
7650
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.