If I had US$1m in my house I wouldn't sleep – Sefa Kayi reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen 'millions'
If I had US$1m in my house I wouldn’t sleep – Sefa Kayi reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen ‘millions’
25 July 2023
Videos
play video
Your greed is what will finish Ghana – Randy Abbey bemoans land grabbing by government officials at East Legon
25 July 2023
0
play video
My 'strategist' comment was not aimed at Bawumia – Kennedy Agyapong
25 July 2023
167
play video
Mahama spends $1million in a day; Cecilia Dapaah's missing money is chicken change to him
25 July 2023
3051
play video
It's an 'abomination' to call Cecilia Dapaah a thief - Nana Fredua defends former Sanitation Minister
25 July 2023
5586
