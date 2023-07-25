Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Mahama spends $1million in a day; Cecilia Dapaah's missing money is chicken change to him
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Mahama spends $1million in a day; Cecilia Dapaah's missing money is chicken change to him
25 July 2023
Read Article
3051
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
This young jeans seller still has dreams of becoming a military officer someday | Everyday People
play video
This young jeans seller still has dreams of becoming a military officer someday | Everyday People
play video
Come explore Ada's amazing island filled with all sorts of different animals | People & Places
play video
People & Places: Uncovering a beautiful animal island hidden in the heart of Accra
play video
A look into collapsed TOR, dismissed Sunon Asogli workers, trade unions in Ghana | BizTech
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
Videos
play video
Your greed is what will finish Ghana – Randy Abbey bemoans land grabbing by government officials at East Legon
25 July 2023
0
play video
If I had US$1m in my house I wouldn’t sleep – Sefa Kayi reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen ‘millions’
25 July 2023
763
play video
My 'strategist' comment was not aimed at Bawumia – Kennedy Agyapong
25 July 2023
167
play video
It's an 'abomination' to call Cecilia Dapaah a thief - Nana Fredua defends former Sanitation Minister
25 July 2023
5586
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.