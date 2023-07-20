Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Bawumia is a better Christian than most Christians Allotey Jacobs
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Bawumia is a better Christian than most Christians - Allotey Jacobs
20 July 2023
Read Article
36
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Bawumia's character is 'Jesus-like' - Kwamena Duncan hails Veep
20 July 2023
0
play video
The more attacks on Bawumia, the more he wins - Allotey Jacobs to NPP presidential aspirants
20 July 2023
0
play video
What at all has Bawumia done to you? - Kwamena Duncan jabs Boakye Agyarko
20 July 2023
31
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.