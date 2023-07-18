Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
18 July 2023
Read Article
725
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Sam George makes a strong case for Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill | Legal Agenda
play video
Sam George makes a strong case for Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill | Legal Agenda
play video
Prof. Matthew Kyei discusses first kidney transplant by a Ghanaian team | The Lowdown
play video
Prof. Matthew Kyei discusses first kidney transplant by a Ghanaian team | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
If not for Bawumia we would have lost 2016 elections – Dr Stephen Amoah
18 July 2023
651
play video
Come explore Ada's amazing island filled with all sorts of different animals | People & Places
18 July 2023
4006
play video
How to install Python and PyCharm IDE
18 July 2023
97
play video
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
18 July 2023
674
play video
MMA fighter Israel Adesanya wades into Ghana vs Nigeria Jollof war
18 July 2023
3008
play video
Abedi Pele with Dede Ayew son at all-stars game
18 July 2023
7977
play video
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
18 July 2023
583
play video
Delay interviews look-alikes
18 July 2023
6611
play video
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
18 July 2023
12987
play video
No bail for Ghanaian man who shot two family members in US, engaged police in shootout
18 July 2023
1225
play video
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
18 July 2023
3354
play video
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
18 July 2023
12060
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.