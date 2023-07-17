Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
16 year old JHS student designs solar powered torchlight for his village
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
16-year-old JHS student designs solar-powered torchlight for his village
17 July 2023
Read Article
66
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
What is Ghana’s government doing about the continuous rise in prices of food produce | The Lowdown
play video
What is Ghana’s government doing about the continuous rise in prices of food produce | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Resilience of an Energy Woman King (2nd Edition Energy Career Seminar)
17 July 2023
47
play video
Watch: KKD’s gay son leads LGBTQ+ protest in London
17 July 2023
51354
play video
Ghana Police, IGP Dampare Last Respect Match for Officer Callistus Amoah Killed by Ablekuma Robbers
17 July 2023
641
play video
Business stories that topped the trends this week | BizHeadlines
17 July 2023
33615
play video
'I spend more than 100 million a year if I sign a new artiste' - Don Jazzy reveals
17 July 2023
109
play video
Andre Ayew drives Luxurious car to Legon for All Stars match
17 July 2023
15659
play video
Did Paa Grant, others ask to be flagbearers? – Deputy trade minister rejects ‘aduru me so’ claims
17 July 2023
1947
play video
Maybe you married an Abass in spirit, keep your ‘depressed self’ off me! - Abass Sariki warns Ayisha Modi
17 July 2023
4616
play video
Footage of Ghana's first International Trade Fair exhibition in 1967
17 July 2023
1670
play video
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
17 July 2023
9243
play video
Everyday I wake up to a cold empty space where you used to lie – Wife of slain police officer
17 July 2023
3380
play video
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
17 July 2023
10457
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.