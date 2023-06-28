Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NPP MP denies claims of ongoing road construction projects to sway voters
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NPP MP denies claims of ongoing road construction projects to sway voters
28 June 2023
Read Article
1241
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Assin North by-election: NPP MP denies claims of ongoing Road construction Projects
Videos
play video
Sarkodie - Try Me
28 June 2023
2571
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.