Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Residents of Obayeboe in Ellembelle cry for electricity
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Residents of Obayeboe in Ellembelle cry for electricity
22 June 2023
Read Article
29
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Residents of Obayeboe in Ellembelle cry for electricity
Videos
play video
See CCTV footage of the bullion van robbery attack at Ablekuma
22 June 2023
85225
play video
Police nab four robbers who killed police officer in Ablakuma
22 June 2023
51267
play video
I must admit that Ghanaian politicians have done a disservice to Ghana - Ken Agyapong
22 June 2023
2043
play video
Africa Assurance Centres to be established across continent - Afreximbank President
22 June 2023
2990
play video
Armed robbers shoot police officer at Ablekuma
22 June 2023
37647
play video
Amaarae: Tiny Desk Concert
22 June 2023
252
play video
Ken Agyapong believes Ghana can move forward if it focuses on agro-processing
22 June 2023
5696
play video
I promise to reduce unemployment challenges in Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
22 June 2023
975
play video
Watch policemen disarm man threatening to butcher them
22 June 2023
10503
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament celebrates Asamoah Gyan
22 June 2023
2194
play video
Ken Agyapong promises to fire his Chief of Staff if he misconducts himself
22 June 2023
1802
play video
Live: Upclose with Mr. Drew , STEM promotion road show and more coming up
22 June 2023
1025
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.