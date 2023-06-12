Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
12 June 2023
Read Article
6052
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey | The Lowdown
play video
From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey | The Lowdown
play video
Why cocks can't crow, goats can't bleat in this Ghanaian community in August | People & Places
play video
People & Places: Why cocks can't crow, goats can't bleat in this Ghanaian community in August
play video
Watch how Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Videos
play video
Andre Onana Goal keeper pirlo Welcome to Manchester united
12 June 2023
118
play video
Why I play for Canada and not Ghana - Alphonso Davies explains
12 June 2023
1418
play video
Live: Exclusive with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu, life as an up-and-coming artiste and more
12 June 2023
120
play video
Count on you by Adelaide the seer
12 June 2023
56
play video
'I can count up to a sum of £10K' - UK-based Ghanaian woman narrates her online scam
12 June 2023
186
play video
‘If you offend me and I predict your death, you will die’ – Mr. Logic on spiritual inclinations
12 June 2023
350
play video
Watch how Akufo-Addo angrily ordered Henry Quartey to take action at Green Ghana Day
12 June 2023
86437
play video
Agya Koo slams Oboy Siki, others over claims he used 'NPP money' to build a house
12 June 2023
5023
play video
Nacee composes song for Boakye Agyarko
12 June 2023
1507
play video
'My mother has threatened to disown me if I take care of my runaway father' - Kumawood actor reveals
12 June 2023
7557
play video
Kennedy Agyapong Hohoe Campaign
12 June 2023
32045
play video
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
12 June 2023
4790
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.