Watch Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed rattle Patois
Watch Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed rattle Patois
10 June 2023
He forced me to pin his pregnancy on someone - Woman confesses to being sexually abused by father since age 3
10 June 2023
7320
Watch how Akufo-Addo angrily ordered Henry Quartey to take action at Green Ghana Day
10 June 2023
27591
'I dare you to stop us' - Dr. Likee engages in heated confrontation with Achimota Mall security over skit permit
10 June 2023
3448
