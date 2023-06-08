Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting wife in Columbus identified as Asanteman chief
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting wife in Columbus identified as Asanteman chief
08 June 2023
Read Article
7100
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
The unique names and customs you can only find among the Adas in Ghana | People & Places
play video
The unique names and customs of this ethnic group | People & Places
Videos
play video
I Bought My Church’s 50 Plots Of Land For $1.1M - Bishop Bonegas Tours Mega Church With Zionfelix
08 June 2023
3068
play video
'Go with the power of God if he showed you Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons' – Opambour tells Agyinasare
08 June 2023
791
play video
Gyakye Quayson is a good man who gambled with his political fortune – Allotey Jacobs
08 June 2023
1688
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.