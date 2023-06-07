Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Plans by govt to procure 1.3m laptops to replace textbooks in SHSs ill informed Kofi Asare
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Plans by govt to procure 1.3m laptops to replace textbooks in SHSs ill-informed- Kofi Asare
07 June 2023
Read Article
347
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
#EverydayPeople: The story of a man who has done carpentry work for the past 15 years
play video
From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey | The Lowdown
play video
From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey | The Lowdown
play video
Why cocks can't crow, goats can't bleat in this Ghanaian community in August | People & Places
play video
People & Places: Why cocks can't crow, goats can't bleat in this Ghanaian community in August
Videos
play video
We all know how RLG deal ended - Kofi Asare pokes holes into govt proposed educ reform
07 June 2023
393
play video
Bawumia to digitize school feeding programme - Kwesi Pratt shocked
07 June 2023
2050
play video
What have you done for the youth of this country? – NPP youth to Mahama
07 June 2023
1020
play video
I had no idea - John Paintsil sets record straight on jailing of 64-year-old charcoal producer
07 June 2023
19049
play video
11-year-old 'ghetto' boy spotted smoking weed with ‘aunty’
07 June 2023
7752
play video
Sally Mann was once a producer for McBrown’s Kitchen
07 June 2023
2745
play video
Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit Day 2
07 June 2023
246
play video
Live: Proceedings from parliament, Kojo Bonsu speaks about luxurious childhood & life as politician
07 June 2023
1092
play video
Focus On Your Presidential Campaign And Leave Me Alone - Annoh Dompreh To Kennedy Agyapong
07 June 2023
4419
play video
McBrown’s husband proposed to me but we met only once at a Chinese restaurant – Diamond Appiah
07 June 2023
15226
play video
‘Mad’ dog goes wild, bites 8 people, kills two in Awutu Breku
07 June 2023
7385
play video
I am challenging your mentor to a drug test – Sally Mann fires McBrown fans
07 June 2023
22389
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.