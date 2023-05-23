Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I'm Not Paid; Not Even Ghc1 Comes To Me As A Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Discloses
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I'm Not Paid; Not Even Ghc1 Comes To Me As A Minister - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Discloses
23 May 2023
Read Article
2721
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
This Ghanaian traditional group is made up of three separate ethnic groups | People & Places
play video
Why these Akan, Ewe and Dangme clans came together to form one ethnic group; Ada | People & Places
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
Hajia4Reall's arrest sparks debate in Ghana, Kwadwo Akwaboah mourned | Nkommo Wo Ho
play video
Hajia4Reall's arrest sparks debate in Ghana, Kwadwo Akwaboah mourned | Nkommo Wo Ho
Videos
play video
Don’t go to court with your ‘one-lege’ and come and speak foolishly for Afia Schwarzenegger
23 May 2023
1230
play video
NPP delegates would not vote for Bawumia— Hon. Samuel Duah
23 May 2023
727
play video
Bawumia Booms At Kumawu Rally
23 May 2023
21172
play video
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Sandwiched By Charles Owusu & Sefa Kayi
23 May 2023
6545
play video
Asante Kotoko beat Kotoku Royals 3-1 in GPL fixture
23 May 2023
423
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.