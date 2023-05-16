Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Did you pay my school fees or give birth to me? Koku Anyidoho blasts Mahama and his supporters
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Did you pay my school fees or give birth to me? Koku Anyidoho blasts Mahama and his supporters
16 May 2023
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
COCOBOD speaks about the future of Ghana's cocoa industry | The Lowdown
play video
'I was punched and kicked' - 68-year-old man narrates how faceless people destroyed his house
Videos
play video
Disgraceful hooliganism – Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
16 May 2023
479
play video
What Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said about Ken Agyapong
16 May 2023
41788
play video
John Mahama is the best marketable candidate for 2024 elections - Prof. Osafo commends NDC
16 May 2023
823
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.