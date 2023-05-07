Youtube Icon
We’ll turn the whole Ghana into a desert – Galamsey man sends warning to Akufo Addo
We’ll turn the whole Ghana into a desert – Galamsey man sends warning to Akufo-Addo
07 May 2023
