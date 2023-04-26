Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Barker Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
26 April 2023
Read Article
93
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Bright Hodzor: He went from sleeping in uncompleted buildings to becoming a landlord | People & Places
play video
He went from sleeping in uncompleted buildings to becoming a landlord | People & Places
Videos
play video
Ghanaians Share Predictions About 2023 Vgma Artiste Of The Year
26 April 2023
0
play video
I made Shatta Wale who he is today - Kay Smooth reveals
26 April 2023
59
play video
Global media should be established to propagate stories of Africa - Panelists
26 April 2023
18
play video
Adum murder: Wailing, lamentations and curses in court as late Maa Adwoa’s family demands death sentence of 'murderer'
26 April 2023
595
play video
Harmful fishing substances to be banned - WTO
26 April 2023
712
play video
Report: How can the Presidency describe this as a report of personal grievances?
26 April 2023
13890
play video
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
26 April 2023
0
play video
EMPRESS GIFTY SPEAKS ON MAA ADWOA's D£ATH
26 April 2023
4255
play video
This is sad! Ex Kotoko goalkeeper cries for help after spine surgery triggered by team bus accident.
26 April 2023
2584
play video
Python Tutorials: 2 - Your First Python Program - Learn Python Programming
26 April 2023
36
play video
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
26 April 2023
596
play video
Maa Adwoa’s friend ‘wickedly’ fled the murder scene without raising an alarm – Schwarzenegger
26 April 2023
10155
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.