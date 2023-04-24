Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
You are behaving like a lotto forecaster – Collins Owusu Amkwa blasts Ben Ephson again
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
You are behaving like a lotto forecaster – Collins Owusu Amkwa blasts Ben Ephson again
24 April 2023
Read Article
1139
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Young Ghanaian bettors call out government over 'insensitive' 10% sports betting tax #SayitLoud
play video
Young Ghanaian bettors call out government over 'insensitive' 10% sports betting tax | #SayitLoud
Videos
play video
You are a coward - Asokore Mampong MCE slams police officer who killed his girlfriend
24 April 2023
1833
play video
Appointment of Appiahene: Ghana will one day face the consequence – Kwesi Pratt
24 April 2023
644
play video
Watch highlights of Kotoko's win over Aduana Stars
24 April 2023
2732
play video
Watch highlights of Accra Lions' win over Medeama
24 April 2023
202
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.