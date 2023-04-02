Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I feel used Ex lesbian narrates how she was 'used' by famous actresses
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I feel used - Ex-lesbian narrates how she was 'used' by famous actresses
02 April 2023
Read Article
11189
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Shatta Wale drops MAALI album, Stonebwoy set to takeover with 5th Dimension | Nkommo Wo Ho
play video
Kalama Harris' visit to Ghana and the controversial stage | E-Forum
play video
Controversial stage for Kalama Harris; Bro Sammy & Ernest Opoku's publicity stunts
Videos
play video
KWAME BORGA WILL NOT GO FREE LIKE BIG AKWESS - EV SAMUEL NYAMEKYE SPARKS
02 April 2023
70
play video
We will corporate with you but stand by our position when it's right - Minority to Speaker
02 April 2023
2385
play video
Another high profile exit hits Ghana Police Service as COP Kofi Boakye retires this week
02 April 2023
39844
play video
Watch how properties of Kweku Baako’s father were auctioned after Nkrumah’s overthrow
02 April 2023
13487
play video
[Case Study] "Ghana is more aligned to the US than to China"
02 April 2023
9495
play video
Watch highlights of Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez
02 April 2023
7330
play video
Assent to anti-LGBTQ+ bill after parliament’s approval – NPP chairman dares ‘boastful’ Bagbin
02 April 2023
11449
play video
Watch how police officers ‘begged’ for their lives in the hands of ‘galamsey boys’
02 April 2023
25817
play video
I am coming for you again – Maurice Ampaw vows to press another contempt charge against Afia Schwarzenegger
02 April 2023
8845
play video
Curses and rituals: The mysteries being linked to the death of Kumawu MP
02 April 2023
15440
play video
I've been told 85% of soldiers at Burma Camp support my presidential bid – Ken Agyapong
02 April 2023
11266
play video
‘I came to France to seek support for my soccer academy’ – Yaw Dabo
02 April 2023
3572
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.