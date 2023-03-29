You are here: Home
→ Television
→
→ Black Sherif bagged nine (9) nominations at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. These include Best Afropop Song of the Year (Oil In My Head), Best Music Video (Konongo Zongo), Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year (Don’t Forget Me), Songwriter of The Y
Black Sherif bagged nine (9) nominations at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. These include Best Afropop Song of the Year (Oil In My Head), Best Music Video (Konongo Zongo), Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year (Don’t Forget Me), Songwriter of The Y