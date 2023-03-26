Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
26 March 2023
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
MPs FOR HIRE - The former Chancellor
Videos
play video
Kamala Harris first remarks as she arrives in Accra for Africa tour
26 March 2023
16271
play video
John Mahama campaign tour | Interacts with Delegates at Ellembelle
26 March 2023
2329
play video
2023 AFCON QUALIFIER: PATRICK KPOZO DISPLAYS HIS DANCING SKILLS
26 March 2023
8231
play video
Gold Mafia - Episode 1 - The Laundry Service I Al Jazeera Investigations
26 March 2023
4312
play video
Mamprobi Police intercept cocoa smuggling
26 March 2023
15287
play video
Gold Mafia - Episode 1 - The Laundry Service I Al Jazeera Investigations
26 March 2023
42221
play video
President Barack Obama has landed in Ghana
26 March 2023
17744
play video
Watch video of when Michael Jackson presented a gold sword to Rawlings in 1995
26 March 2023
9873
play video
'Theresah Abebrese': Daddy Lumba reveals inspiration behind eulogy to his first love
27 March 2023
106124
play video
Otumfuo Osei Kwadwo ‘Koawia’: The Asantehene whose bravery earned him a special name
26 March 2023
12152
play video
ICGC’s CT Praise drops ‘Lala Dance Medley’ ahead of The Encounter album on April 9
26 March 2023
625
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.