Watch how Murtala Mohammed voted 'NO' for all six of Akufo Addo's ministerial nominees
Watch how Murtala Mohammed voted 'NO' for all six of Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees
27 March 2023
3365
Videos
play video
Live: Edem's social media experiment, Afia Schwar calls Mzbel out for accusing Josh Laryea of rape
27 March 2023
0
play video
Ibrahim Mahama cruises on a speed boat with Black Sherif’s ‘Oil in my head’
27 March 2023
0
play video
Why GFA allowed Thomas Partey to come with Arsenal physiotherapist
27 March 2023
1584
play video
If you like you can die! – Charterhouse PRO pokes Arnold on live TV
27 March 2023
963
play video
MPs FOR HIRE - The former Chancellor
27 March 2023
39108
play video
GPL Highlights: Watch Accra Great Olympics 1-1 draw with Legon Cities
27 March 2023
148
play video
GPL Highlights: Asante Kotoko 0-2 Medeama SC
27 March 2023
1553
play video
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
27 March 2023
0
play video
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
27 March 2023
0
play video
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
27 March 2023
0
