Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Sanitary pad of GH¢2.5 now selling at GH¢20 – Asiedu Nketiah jabs Akufo Addo
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Sanitary pad of GH¢2.5 now selling at GH¢20 – Asiedu Nketiah jabs Akufo-Addo
21 March 2023
Read Article
103
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Addai-Nimoh outlines his 7-point transformational agenda for Ghana
play video
APC, LP representatives debate the outcome of Nigeria's 2023 presidential elections | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Black Stars Players Fraternize In Team's Hotel
21 March 2023
0
play video
The signs are clear, you are not their choice - Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
21 March 2023
0
play video
Explore the only canopy walkway in Ghana with a waterfall view with us | People & Places
21 March 2023
0
play video
Parliament sitting
21 March 2023
29
play video
Watch How Thomas Partey Arrived In Black Stars Camp Ahead Of Angola Games
21 March 2023
179
play video
Live: Exploring Ghana's only walkway with a waterfall view, parliamentary sitting and more
21 March 2023
0
play video
Why I lived without sex for 14 years – Popular gospel singer recounts
21 March 2023
2184
play video
Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet (Official Music Video)
21 March 2023
57
play video
Sarkodie hits the studios with Ludacris for a collaboration
21 March 2023
426
play video
If you are against the LGBTQ society, don’t wear designer brands - Sister Derby
21 March 2023
1450
play video
Lawyer Ampaw finally praises Kennedy Agyapong for being a fighter against Anas
21 March 2023
1587
play video
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
21 March 2023
6541
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.