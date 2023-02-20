Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Government's 1D1F is a fantastic project, it has a boomerang effect KT Hammond
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Government's 1D1F is a fantastic project, it has a boomerang effect - KT Hammond
20 February 2023
Read Article
33
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Rise & Struggles of Ghana's E-Sports Industry
play video
The rise & struggles of Ghana's E-Sports industry | BizTech
play video
Here are stories that made business headlines this week | Biz Headlines
Videos
play video
Ghana's IMF programme rushed, poorly negotiated - Minority Leader
21 February 2023
110
play video
Unbridled imports have 'terrible effect' on Ghana's forex reserves – K T Hammond
20 February 2023
254
play video
Government transferring its bankruptcy to Ghanaians – Minority Leader
21 February 2023
108
play video
The mood and scenes in Christian Atsu’s family after arrival of body
20 February 2023
13818
play video
Highlights of 2023 YES I CAN event
20 February 2023
563
play video
How Christian Atsu's family received news of his demise - Family spokesperson narrates
20 February 2023
29641
play video
Minority leadership has no thinking caps, respect for the constitution - Afenyo-Markin
20 February 2023
4615
play video
DDEP: I'm a victim; I received only $14,000 out of my $50,000 investment - Dr. Okoe Boye
20 February 2023
5787
play video
Business Moments: This real estate company is providing quality, comfortable housing in Ghana
20 February 2023
3491
play video
George Afriyie breaks down in tears as he talks about Christian Atsu
20 February 2023
2855
play video
Watch how Amanda Jissih and MzGee were caught in hot exchanges before reconciliation
20 February 2023
3930
play video
The moment 'class prefect' KT Hammond told Appointments Committee to be of best behaviour
20 February 2023
10597
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.