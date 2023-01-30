Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Bank of Ghana hikes monetary policy rate to 28%
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Bank of Ghana hikes monetary policy rate to 28%
30 January 2023
Read Article
485
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Profitability of banks decline by 18.9% to GH¢3.9 billion in 2022 - BoG
play video
Ghana’s key export commodity prices remain volatile on global markets – BoG
Videos
play video
Highlights of Alan Kyerematen's interdenominational thanksgiving service
30 January 2023
125
play video
Alan Mobbed As He Arrives In Kumasi To Meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
30 January 2023
7083
play video
Verna Mineral water donates incubators, Phototherapy machines to hospitals
30 January 2023
34
play video
Profitability of banks decline by 18.9% to GH¢3.9 billion in 2022 - BoG
30 January 2023
481
play video
Iyanya explains why he pushed a fan off stage
30 January 2023
219
play video
Watch highlights of Andre Ayew's goal for Al Sadd
30 January 2023
411
play video
LIVE: Public Accounts Committee hearing on energy ministry's records, Mahama on Africa's strategic priorities and global role
30 January 2023
1059
play video
110H MPC PRESS BRIEFING
30 January 2023
532
play video
I never look down on music legends when I beef them - Shatta Wale clarifies
30 January 2023
613
play video
Was the ghost featured in the video? - Shatta Wale 'roars' over 'Sarkodie-Bob Marley' song
30 January 2023
585
play video
My wife has taken me to court because I had a beautiful child outside our marriage - Osofo Kyiri Abosom
30 January 2023
42452
play video
Scenes from Ibrahim Mahama's 52nd birthday party
30 January 2023
6849
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.