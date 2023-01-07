Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Bawumia must win against the dollar' – Wontumi clarifies controversial BMW chant
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Bawumia must win against the dollar' – Wontumi clarifies controversial BMW chant
07 January 2023
Read Article
10498
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Hearts of Oak 3-2 Tamale City | Extended Highlights | GPL Matchday 11
07 January 2023
899
play video
Challenge yourself to be part of the solution, not the problem - NCCE to politicians
07 January 2023
315
play video
#FixTheCountry Demo: Thousands match in Tamale to demand new constitution
07 January 2023
9384
play video
‘Susuka’ crooner, Kofi Kinaata has honoured celebrated rapper Kwaw Kese
07 January 2023
1369
play video
Watch the interesting things these foreigners said about Ghana
07 January 2023
8736
play video
The exciting moment T-Pain climbed a Ghanaian stage for the first time
07 January 2023
12921
play video
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
07 January 2023
32517
play video
We shall build National Cathedral at all cost – Akufo-Addo declares
07 January 2023
52753
play video
National Cathedral project is state-owned, not Akufo-Addo’s property – Ofori-Atta clarifies
07 January 2023
55196
play video
Part 2 of the Biggest Motorsport event in Ghana || BMW Club Ghana Launch Control 2022 || Vlog 032
07 January 2023
47841
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.