Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
SP has been denied salary for 16 months, can any of you live without salary? Haruna Iddrisu
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
SP has been denied salary for 16 months, can any of you live without salary? - Haruna Iddrisu
16 December 2022
Read Article
5126
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
NDC polls: Watch Alhaji Said Sinare lead 'jama' for Ofosu-Ampofo
16 December 2022
7515
play video
5 communities in the Ahafo Ano South West district lament over unavailability of a telecom network
16 December 2022
245
play video
Sammie Okposo laid to rest
16 December 2022
3068
play video
Details of how the penis of a 3-year-old boy was slashed by an alleged ritualist
16 December 2022
2839
play video
Akufo-Addo 'cries' to US over presence of Russian mercenaries on Ghana's borders
16 December 2022
39820
play video
How immigrants can succeed in America by following these 5 steps
16 December 2022
610
play video
Ghanaian filmmaker Kuukua Eshun selected to represent Africa on $1billion project to scout innovative youth
16 December 2022
726
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Preview of 2022 World Cup final, the Messi-Mbappe battle
16 December 2022
3458
play video
World Cup 2022: Stonebwoy and Davido jam to 'Activate' ahead of their performances
16 December 2022
3457
play video
IMF programme insufficient to address Ghana's problems - Prof. Bokpin
16 December 2022
17999
play video
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
16 December 2022
9306
play video
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
16 December 2022
14803
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.