Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
12 December 2022
Read Article
2960
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Editon nominees unveiling
Videos
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Morocco's historic win over Portugal, preview of semi-final of World Cup on GhanWeb Mundial
12 December 2022
287
play video
Asake suffers a hilarious wardrobe malfunction at his concert
12 December 2022
545
play video
One-on-one with Obed Ansah former Hearts of Oak midfielder
12 December 2022
3656
play video
Black Sherif Could Have Done Better With Soja, Kwaku The Traveller Music Videos - George Quaye
12 December 2022
483
play video
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
12 December 2022
7242
play video
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
12 December 2022
4707
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.