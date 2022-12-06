Youtube Icon
Accept and Use the Upgraded One Ghana Cedi Coin BoG
Accept and Use the Upgraded One Ghana Cedi Coin - BoG
06 December 2022
Videos
play video
Parliament approves 2023 budget and economic policy
06 December 2022
21959
play video
Otto Addo leaving is good news for the Black Stars
06 December 2022
5628
play video
Live: Parliament concludes debate on 2023 budget, Debt exchange programme and more
07 December 2022
2157
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Review of Ghana's elimination from 2022 World Cup, Qatar report
06 December 2022
14000
play video
Full Video: President Akufo-Addo and BBC journalist banter over current state of Ghana’s economy
06 December 2022
75536
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Songo, Kwaku Yeboah, Obama review Ghana's exit from 2022 World Cup
06 December 2022
10219
play video
angry Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan in the stomach after Brazil vs South Korea crash
06 December 2022
6972
play video
Government targets GH¢137 billion of domestic bonds
06 December 2022
4915
play video
No ‘haircuts’ on principal of bonds - Ofori-Atta
06 December 2022
4553
