Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How unique will the Second Chamber be from the Council of State? Pratt 'deflates' Kufour's proposal
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How unique will the Second Chamber be from the Council of State? - Pratt 'deflates' Kufour's proposal
30 November 2022
Read Article
244
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Obinim captured in high spirits after Black Stars’ victory
30 November 2022
3527
play video
'What will Kwame Nkrumah tell us should he return?' - Pratt disappointed in Akufo-Addo's gov't
30 November 2022
262
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.