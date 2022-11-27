Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Watch how Ursula Owusu and Isaac Asiamah clashed on floor of Parliament over chair
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Watch how Ursula Owusu and Isaac Asiamah clashed on floor of Parliament over chair
27 November 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Rita Dominic and Fidelis Asonike's white wedding
27 November 2022
11021
play video
Hopeson Adorye Fired from National Security job
27 November 2022
27646
play video
Ama Busia launches memoir titled 'Bittersweet Pill of Politics'
27 November 2022
3977
play video
FULL SPEECH: Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget to parliament
27 November 2022
11516
play video
It's Cliché For Akufo-Addo To Say He Understands Our Pain - Soprano
27 November 2022
598
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.