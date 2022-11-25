Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Elsie Duncan Williams and Shatta Wale captured in a prayer session before stage performance
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Elsie Duncan-Williams and Shatta Wale captured in a prayer session before stage performance
25 November 2022
Read Article
1458
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
LIVE UPDATES: Review of Ghana’s defeat to Portugal
25 November 2022
0
play video
I Will Only Establish A Church When God Instructs Me To Do So - Diana Asamoah
25 November 2022
62
play video
How Ghanaian celebrities watched 'Ghana Vrs Portugal' - (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)
25 November 2022
182
play video
Portugal vs Ghana- highlights FIFA world cup Qatar 2022
25 November 2022
801
play video
Election Desk: Afriyie Ankrah takes on NPP govt, touts NDC’s better performance over incumbent
25 November 2022
3095
play video
Government bans the use of V8, V6 vehicles except for cross-country travel
25 November 2022
17923
play video
Fuel allocations for government officials to be cut by 50%
25 November 2022
11938
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.