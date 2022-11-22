Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Will the fisheries ministry also start selling koobi? Lecturer questions agric minister's PFJ market
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Will the fisheries ministry also start selling koobi? - Lecturer questions agric minister's PFJ market
22 November 2022
Read Article
250
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
E-levy is a nuisance tax, decrease it to 0.5% - Dr. Kwakye
22 November 2022
1401
play video
#KenMustGo: What's happening is a big threat to your 'breaking the 8' - Prof. Osafo tells NPP
22 November 2022
1106
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.