Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
E levy is a nuisance tax, decrease it to 0.5% Dr. Kwakye
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
E-levy is a nuisance tax, decrease it to 0.5% - Dr. Kwakye
21 November 2022
Read Article
308
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
BizTech: How to curb account takeover fraud and protect your businesses
play video
BizTech: Exploring account takeovers, how to protect yourself and businesses
play video
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Editon nominees unveiling
Videos
play video
NPP Faithful Mob Bawumia At Cecilia Depaah’s Mum Funeral
21 November 2022
28385
play video
The concept of taxing people is nonsensical – Sam Okudzeto
21 November 2022
1887
play video
Galamsey Economy video was edited by Anas to suit his agenda – Ken Agyapong's boy
21 November 2022
3834
play video
The Hardship In Ghana Fulfils God's Word, NPP Can't Be Blamed - Diana Asamoah
21 November 2022
790
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger chides Agric minister again
21 November 2022
2528
play video
Live: 'Accra Initiative' presser, the Power of Social Media, MyNigeria Election Desk & More
21 November 2022
474
play video
You're Not A “Majority Messenger” - Amoako Baah Tells Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
21 November 2022
20737
play video
Why Amoako Baah Thinks Prez Akufo-Addo Is A "Bully"
21 November 2022
5825
play video
Will Fisheries Ministry also start selling koobi? - Governance lecturer jabs agric minister's PFJ Market
21 November 2022
330
play video
LIVE STREAMED: Review of 2022 FIFA World Cup opening day
21 November 2022
1753
play video
Addo Show Boy Doesn't Have NPP Genes In Him” - Amoako Baah Fires Nana Addo
21 November 2022
3077
play video
BLACK STARS FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN QATAR
21 November 2022
4469
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.