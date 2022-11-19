Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary Qatar based Ghanaian
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
19 November 2022
Read Article
1904
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
E-Forum: Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 & Stonebwoy's bribery allegation
play video
E-Forum: Stonebwoy’s bribery allegation against GFA as Black Stars squad is unveiled
Videos
play video
src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2izx__SjIPc" title="GOOD MORNING GHANA LIVE (15th November, 2022)
19 November 2022
975
play video
Pupils of Obuasekrom D/A Primary school sit on the floor to study
19 November 2022
348
play video
Timber falls on 3 cars at Bogoso Market, one person feared dead
19 November 2022
5277
play video
I died and resurrected after 5 days - Rev. Anthony Boakye discloses
19 November 2022
17719
play video
Dr. Akofa Segbefia recounts how the late Major Courage Quashigah warned him about Nana Addo
19 November 2022
17549
play video
CETAG, CENTSAG strike hits Students of Atebubu College of Education
19 November 2022
353
play video
Tears flow as Baba Spirit is led to rest
19 November 2022
5290
play video
Anas Exposé: Nobody can question Bawumia's integrity
19 November 2022
521
play video
We can't go to IMF anymore, we have borrowed enough - Prof Botchwey
19 November 2022
53217
play video
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
19 November 2022
859
play video
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
19 November 2022
205
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Eno Barony and Duncan-Williams’ son top trends, Mona4Reall missing in action
19 November 2022
1097
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.